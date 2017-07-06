SPRINGFIELD - The entire Illinois Capitol was on lockdown Thursday following a woman allegedly throwing a powdery substance into the governor's office.

Former Macoupin County resident Susy Woods, who works on behalf of disability advocacy groups was at the capitol advocating for the rights of the disabled during the incident. She said a woman sitting next to her was taken away in handcuffs before police put the entire building on lockdown as hazardous materials crews searched the building. Woods serves on the IMPACT CIL board and has family in Alton. She sent her account of the happenings at the capitol via text message to a reporter from Riverbender.com.

"I'm here because, as a non profit, the budget is crucial for us and the people we support and work with," Woods said. "I was sitting in the Gallery and a woman one row over was arrested. She was put in handcuffs and led out. She kept saying, 'what is this about?'" Then the Capitol was put on lockdown and hazmat people came in because white powder was thrown at the governor's door. We remain on lockdown. No one can leave."

Shortly after sending that text at 3:21 p.m., Woods said the police gave her the all clear.

Journalists from the Chicago Tribune confirmed both a woman was in custody and the Secretary of State Police gave the all clear around 3:30 p.m.

