JERSEYVILLE - Family and many friends this week are remembering Shawn Patrick "Sully" Sullivan for his many positive contributions to Jerseyville and Jersey County. Shawn died at age 48 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Shawn was a Jersey Community High School graduate and married to his wife, Brandi, for nearly 25 years. The couple also has two children - Ian and Elli. Shawn and Brandi owned and operated Sully's Package Liquor in Jerseyville where they have numerous customers who stop by each week. Shawn also owned and operated Sully's Distributing prior to his time with the liquor store through 7-Up and Dr. Pepper.

Jenna Taylor, the owner of Imo's at 1600 South State Street in Jerseyville, is very close to the family and has organized a fundraiser at her business. On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, she will donate 10 percent of the profits that day to the Sullivan family to assist with their loss. Also, she has a donation collection jar in her business. Jenna said at the end of the day, she will write a check to the Sullivan family to offset some of Shawn's final expenses.

Elli is one of Jenna's managers at Imo's and she said Ian works there during the summer when he is home from school. She said the two are both incredible employees.

"My mom has known Brandi and Shawn for several years and they are also pretty close," she said. "I think Shawn and Brandi together were a staple of the community.

"When you own a small business in Jerseyville, it means something. You are not just another face," Jenna said.

Jenna closed by saying: "Shawn touched a lot of people and being a young business owner, I really look up to him and Brandi. Shawn and Brandi are the sweetest, kindest people around."

She encouraged residents and friends to stop by Imo's for Monday's fundraiser and also consider donations to her collection jar.

