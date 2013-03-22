Jacoby Arts Center invites you to “dusty, eARThy, delicious” – an event that brings together potters, organic farmers, musicians, and offers a tasty mix of food and drink from vendors across the region.

Taking place Saturday, April 20 at Jacoby Arts Center from 5 to 9 p.m. the event celebrates the earth while supporting the arts. Those who come will be tempted by a spring-inspired silent auction, and rewarded with door prizes. Admission to the event is $10.

If watching one potter at work seems magical - imagine twenty five potters working at the same time. Veteran and student potters from the greater Metropolitan area will come together for friendly competition through ‘events’ that are both entertaining and remarkable.

Organic Farmers from LaVista CSA, Riverbend Roots and Three Rivers Farm (featured today on NPR), will provide a sampling of spring greens; while Live Springs Farm and Discovery Garden will give us a glimpse of summer.

Koerner Distributing is putting together a sampling of organic beers just for this event. Five different beers will be available to taste. Samples of Bunkhouse Joe’s Organic Coffee will also be available.

Godfrey Meat Market’s mouthwatering barbeque, desserts and drinks will be available for purchase. In addition to soda, wine, organic beers, the specialty drink at the cash bar will be Mud Slides.

Then tap your toes to the Down Home String Band, The group, in the tradition of family string bands, consists of bass, fiddle, mandolin, and guitars with dulcimers and a banjomer which make the music unique. Band members are Rich and Lana Harrison, Gorden Dingeldein, Mike Hammerbacher, and Jerry and Karen McCann.

Donors to the silent auction include the St. Louis Arch, Lee Russo Designs, Bunkhouse Joe’s, The Gateway Grizzlies, area CSA’s, Crystal and Eric Stevens, EMK Creations, JMC Gallery Co-op, and The Muny with more signing on every day.

‘dusty, eARThy, delicious’ is supported in part by Krueger Pottery Supply and TheBANK of Edwardsville.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand access to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Founded in 1981 as the former Madison County Arts Council, Jacoby Arts Center serves 17 counties in Illinois and provides opportunities for individuals across the Greater Metropolitan region. In addition to gallery exhibits and classes, the Arts Center’s programs include Community Arts Access, ARTEAST, Poetry Out Loud, Live at Jacoby, Open Mic: Words, Arts in the Park and ArtSplash.





