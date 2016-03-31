http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/16-3-23-Seung-Hwan-Oh-edit.mp3

With only one game left in the Grapefruit League, Seung Hwan Oh has looked every bit the pitcher the St. Louis Cardinals were hoping for when they signed the free agent this offseason.

“The season didn’t start yet, so we’ll see but in terms of adjusting to the camp here and to the team, everyone’s been great so no problems for now,” answered Oh recently through interpreter Eugene Koo on his adjustment to Spring Training in the Major Leagues.

On the mound, Korea’s all-time saves leader has looked impressive.

In six of his eight appearances, Oh has not allowed a hit and if it weren’t for one hit by pitch, a runner didn’t even reach base in those games. Overall, he has allowed two earned runs (one by a solo home run) on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 8.2 innings pitched.

“It’s still a step-by-step kind of situation,” he explained. “Feel like almost getting there, at his own pace. The pace I’m going, I feel like I’m where I want to be. So feeling good now and just getting ready for the season.”

The situation has yet to arrive and isn’t very likely for the regular season, but Oh fared well in the Cardinals bunting competitions and wouldn’t mind stepping into the batters box if given the chance.

“We’ll see how that goes,” he laughed, noting it has been two years since he last got to swing a bat in a game.

“But that first time I was getting ready to bat, it was like the first time in ten years,” he added.

So how did Oh do?

“.500, one out of two,” he smiled.