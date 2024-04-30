ALTON - Alton High School students attended the school’s first-ever career fair on Friday, April 29, 2024, and students Marina and Gavin noted their excitement for the career opportunities they discovered.

“I’m having so much fun at the job fair, I can’t even lie,” Marina said. “I got a lot I want to do over the summer. I can only pick one.”

Marina said she was surprised by how big the career fair was, but she was pleased to meet with all of the vendors and find out more about the job opportunities throughout the Riverbend. She planned to go home and apply for a position at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union that night.

For Gavin, a senior at AHS, the career fair was a chance to find out more about local jobs where he can work as he prepares to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall. He hadn’t expected to connect with all of the employers, but he found that he was interested in most of the jobs at the fair.

"It’s just a wonderful experience to know people want me to be a part of their jobs, their teams,” Gavin said.

He hopes to eventually work in art education, and he thanked his teachers in the Alton Community Unit School District #11 for their support and encouragement as he learns more about photography. Marina thinks she will eventually enlist in the Air Force, but until then, she is excited to find a job in the Riverbend region.

Both students encouraged underclassmen to do their work and take advantage of the opportunities they have while they’re at Alton High School. As Marina and Gavin get closer to graduating, they noted the hard work pays off.

"My advice to you, freshmen, is stay on track,” Marina said. “Don’t let nobody bring you out of character. Just keep your grades up. Being bad at a young age is not worth it. It’s just not worth it. I just suggest you go to class, do your work, don’t skip. It’s going to be worth it at the end when you graduate.”

