Illinoisans receive Governor's Volunteer Service Award
7th Annual Awards Ceremony to be Held on April 13thin Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission), along with Governor Bruce Rauner and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah, will present 25 Illinoisans and five businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special reception at the Old State Capitol on April 13, 2016 at 1 p.m. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.
"These 30 awardees represent the work that more than 2.5 million Illinoisans do each year," said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. "The work these individuals and businesses do make the lives of thousands better through volunteer efforts including helping the homeless, youth education, and assisting veterans. We are honored to have the opportunity to highlight their service."
The Commission will present individual awards to one youth (18 years and under), one adult (19-54 years old), and one retiree/senior (55 years and older) in each of the Commission's five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). The Commission will present National Service Awards to one AmeriCorps member, one Senior Corps member, and one for-profit business in each of the five service regions. The Commission will give special priority within each category based on economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, disaster preparedness/response, health, and veterans and military families. This is the third year the Commission will present Business Volunteer Engagement Awards in each region.
This year the Commission will present awards to the oldest and youngest volunteers since the awards have been given. Recipients will include 91-year-old Bennie Mae Gavin for her work as a foster grandparent for disadvantaged youth and 7-year-old Kellon Oldenettel for his working gathering thousands of socks for the homeless.
The following are the 2016 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about the recipients is on the Serve Illinois website at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.
Southern Illinois Award Recipients
- Adult: Anthony Wyatt – Murphysboro
- For service to: Southern Illinois Care Connect Program
- AmeriCorps Member: Shanae Drummond – East St. Louis
- For service to: East St. Louis School District 189
- Business: Dynegy – Collinsville
- For service to: East Side Aligned Pathway’s Action Team
- Senior: Jane Perr – West Frankfort
- For service to: American Red Cross of South Central Illinois
- Senior Corps Member: Esther Walker – Flora
- For service to: Clay County Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Youth: Shane Douglas – Waterloo
- For service to: Waterloo VFW Post 6504 & Waterloo City Cemetery
East Central Illinois Award Recipients
- Adult: Jamie Waldhoff – Effingham
- For service to: Blessings in a Backpack
- AmeriCorps Member: Ben Mullison – Decatur
- For service to: Knox County Circuit Clerk
- Business: Deb’s Catering – Altamont
- For service to: Local Area Veterans
- Senior: Ed Hohenstein – Springfield
- For service to: Habitat For Humanity of Sangamon County
- Senior Corps Member: Mary Yokem – Springfield
- For service to: One Hope United Foster Grandparents
- Youth: Diamond Jackson – Springfield
- For service to: District 186 School Board
West Central Illinois Award Recipients
- AmeriCorps Member: Abby Hilsabeck- Jacksonville
- For service to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois
- Business: Mount Sterling IGA – Mount Sterling
- For service to: The Brown County Community
- Senior: Stephen Lakin – Murrayville
- For service to: Murrayville Woodson Emergency Ambulance Service
- Senior Corps Member: Jo Ellen Dollinger - Monmouth
- For service to: Jamieson Community Center
- Youth: Alexis Kellon Oldenettel - Jacksonville
- For service to: Kellon’s Sock Drawer
Northwest Illinois Award Recipients
- Adult: Christina De Voney - Dixon
- For service to: Lee County Volunteer Corps at Lee County Health Department
- AmeriCorps Member: Haley Thomas – Mount Morris
- For service to: Ogle County Emergency Management Agency and Health Department
- Senior: Emma Hoke – Milan
- For service to: Handy Buds 4-H Group
- Senior Corps Member: Richard Burroughs – Moline
- For service to: American Red Cross, Moline
- Youth: Seneha Kaur Borisuth – Moline
- For service to: Moline Sports Unlimited at Moline High School
- Business: Deere and Company – Moline
- For service to: Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging RSVP program
Northeast Illinois Award Recipients
- Adult: Kaite O’Brien – Chicago
- For service to: Rape Victim Advocates
- AmeriCorps Member: Shelbi Ball – Geneva
- For service to: Northern Illinois Food Bank
- Business: DuPage Medical Group – DuPage
- For service to: Peoples Resource Center and DuPage Habitat for Humanity
- Senior: Ronald Grais – Chicago
- For service to: Thresholds
- Senior Corps Member: Bennie Mae Gavin – Joliet
- For service to: Foster Grandparent – Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet
- Youth: K’Von Jackson – Chicago
- For Service to: Holy Name Cathedrals Blessings in a Backpack
The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.
