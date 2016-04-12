7th Annual Awards Ceremony to be Held on April 13thin Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission), along with Governor Bruce Rauner and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah, will present 25 Illinoisans and five businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special reception at the Old State Capitol on April 13, 2016 at 1 p.m. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.

"These 30 awardees represent the work that more than 2.5 million Illinoisans do each year," said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. "The work these individuals and businesses do make the lives of thousands better through volunteer efforts including helping the homeless, youth education, and assisting veterans. We are honored to have the opportunity to highlight their service."

The Commission will present individual awards to one youth (18 years and under), one adult (19-54 years old), and one retiree/senior (55 years and older) in each of the Commission's five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). The Commission will present National Service Awards to one AmeriCorps member, one Senior Corps member, and one for-profit business in each of the five service regions. The Commission will give special priority within each category based on economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, disaster preparedness/response, health, and veterans and military families. This is the third year the Commission will present Business Volunteer Engagement Awards in each region.

This year the Commission will present awards to the oldest and youngest volunteers since the awards have been given. Recipients will include 91-year-old Bennie Mae Gavin for her work as a foster grandparent for disadvantaged youth and 7-year-old Kellon Oldenettel for his working gathering thousands of socks for the homeless.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following are the 2016 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about the recipients is on the Serve Illinois website at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

Southern Illinois Award Recipients

Adult: Anthony Wyatt – Murphysboro

For service to: Southern Illinois Care Connect Program

AmeriCorps Member: Shanae Drummond – East St. Louis

For service to: East St. Louis School District 189

Business: Dynegy – Collinsville

For service to: East Side Aligned Pathway’s Action Team

Senior: Jane Perr – West Frankfort

For service to: American Red Cross of South Central Illinois

Senior Corps Member: Esther Walker – Flora

For service to: Clay County Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry

Youth: Shane Douglas – Waterloo

For service to: Waterloo VFW Post 6504 & Waterloo City Cemetery

East Central Illinois Award Recipients

Adult: Jamie Waldhoff – Effingham

For service to: Blessings in a Backpack

AmeriCorps Member: Ben Mullison – Decatur

For service to: Knox County Circuit Clerk

Business: Deb’s Catering – Altamont

For service to: Local Area Veterans

Senior: Ed Hohenstein – Springfield

For service to: Habitat For Humanity of Sangamon County

Senior Corps Member: Mary Yokem – Springfield

For service to: One Hope United Foster Grandparents

Youth: Diamond Jackson – Springfield

For service to: District 186 School Board

West Central Illinois Award Recipients

AmeriCorps Member: Abby Hilsabeck- Jacksonville

For service to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois

Business: Mount Sterling IGA – Mount Sterling

For service to: The Brown County Community

Senior: Stephen Lakin – Murrayville

For service to: Murrayville Woodson Emergency Ambulance Service

Senior Corps Member: Jo Ellen Dollinger - Monmouth

For service to: Jamieson Community Center

Youth: Alexis Kellon Oldenettel - Jacksonville

For service to: Kellon’s Sock Drawer

Northwest Illinois Award Recipients

Adult: Christina De Voney - Dixon

For service to: Lee County Volunteer Corps at Lee County Health Department

AmeriCorps Member: Haley Thomas – Mount Morris

For service to: Ogle County Emergency Management Agency and Health Department

Senior: Emma Hoke – Milan

For service to: Handy Buds 4-H Group

Senior Corps Member: Richard Burroughs – Moline

For service to: American Red Cross, Moline

Youth: Seneha Kaur Borisuth – Moline

For service to: Moline Sports Unlimited at Moline High School

Business: Deere and Company – Moline

For service to: Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging RSVP program

Northeast Illinois Award Recipients

Adult: Kaite O’Brien – Chicago

For service to: Rape Victim Advocates

AmeriCorps Member: Shelbi Ball – Geneva

For service to: Northern Illinois Food Bank

Business: DuPage Medical Group – DuPage

For service to: Peoples Resource Center and DuPage Habitat for Humanity

Senior: Ronald Grais – Chicago

For service to: Thresholds

Senior Corps Member: Bennie Mae Gavin – Joliet

For service to: Foster Grandparent – Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet

Youth: K’Von Jackson – Chicago

For Service to: Holy Name Cathedrals Blessings in a Backpack

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.

More like this: