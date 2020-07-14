SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission (IWCC) is rolling out a new, cloud-based electronic filing and case management system. The system, called CompFile, will allow for paperless filing and processing of court documents for workers’ compensation cases in Illinois.

Upon his appointment to lead the IWCC in March 2019, Chairman Michael J. Brennan made it a priority to modernize the IWCC’s operations. Over the past year, the IWCC has been working to create a fully paperless electronic filing system, bringing consulting firm WorkComp Strategies and technical resources from Microsoft Consulting Services on board to design and implement the system.

CompFile is scheduled to roll out in three phases. The first phase, which launched on Feb. 10, 2020, involved registration of law firms and account setup. The second phase, which begins July 22, 2020, will include the drafting, signing and approval of settlement contracts. The third phase, planned for the late fall of 2020, will incorporate applications, motions, decisions and reviews.

The first phase was successful, with 1,000 registered users in the first week alone. The IWCC provides multiple ways to learn how to navigate the new system on the CompFile Implementation webpage, www.iwcc.il.gov/compfile

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of leveraging technology to support remote work and ensure business continuity is more evident than ever. The IWCC processes approximately 40,000 applications, 35,000 settlements, thousands of hearings and tens of thousands of motions and other filings every year. The new e-filling system will allow for faster processing and immediate, around-the-clock access to critical information for attorneys and their firms, as well as self-represented litigants.

CompFile will benefit the IWCC right away in the form of reduced printing, delivery and storage costs. It will also provide the workers’ compensation community with greater transparency, a more efficient adjudication system and improved data management and recordkeeping.

As the IWCC’s CompFile team continues to work towards the third phase of CompFile, progress is underway, and improvements are ongoing. The CompFile team welcomes questions, input and feedback at wcc.compfile@illnois.gov

