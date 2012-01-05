BARRINGTON, IL – On Friday, January 6, 2012, Illinois supporters of Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich will be filing petitions to put Gingrich and a full slate of delegates on the ballot for Illinois’ March 20th primary election. Over 32,000 signatures were collected by volunteers from around the state during an intensive three-week effort.

The chairman of the Illinois With Newt campaign is attorney Keith A. Hanson with the Hanson Law Group in Barrington, Illinois and a long-time supporter of Newt Gingrich. Hanson stated today, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to submit over 32,000 signatures on behalf of Speaker Gingrich and his slate of delegates in support of his presidential bid here in Illinois. It’s a result of an amazing effort put forth by many dedicated volunteers from across our great state.”

In roughly a month’s time, a team of Republican Party volunteers and grassroots activists from across Illinois were able to organize full slates of 54 delegates and 54 alternates from 33 counties and in all 18 newly drawn congressional districts and collect the required signatures

for ballot qualification.

The filing of the petitions begins the next phase of the Illinois With Newt campaign effort where a Campaign Advisory Committee is being finalized and a campaign team has been put in place. The campaign’s political director will be Nick Provenzano, the former campaign manager for Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, and current political aide to Congressman Randy Hultgren. Serving as deputy director will be Chris Provenzano, a former campaign aide and executive assistant to Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan. Bruce Donnelly, a grassroots specialist from Lake County and Bob Bednar, the Lake Co. GOP Treasurer, will serve as senior advisors to the campaign. For further updates on the Illinois Newt Gingrich campaign please visit the web

site www.IllinoisWithNewt.org.

Campaign Chairman Keith Hanson will be available to the media for questions outside the main entrance of the Illinois State Board of Elections immediately following his filing of the Gingrich petitions:

DATE: Friday, January 6, 2012

TIME: 1:30PM

LOCATION: Illinois State Board of Elections Outside the Main Entrance

1020 S. Spring Street,

Springfield, Illinois

About Newt – Newt Gingrich is the architect of the “Contract with America” that led the Republican Party to victory in 1994 by capturing the majority in the U.S. House for the first time in forty years.

Under Newt’s leadership, Congress passed the first balanced budget in a generation, leading to the repayment of over $400 billion in debt. Congress also cut taxes for the first time in sixteen years and reformed welfare. Time magazine, in naming him Man of the Year for 1995, said, “Leaders make things possible. Exceptional leaders make them inevitable. Newt Gingrich belongs in the category of the exceptional.”

