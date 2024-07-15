WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Bill Foster (D-IL-11) and Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17) today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding Stellantis $334,763,050 in Domestic Auto Manufacturing Conversion Grant program funds to assist in the reopening of the Belvidere Assembly Plant and in the construction of the plant’s new electric vehicle battery production facility. Stellantis has pledged to invest additional funding of its own to ensure the modernization of the plant is fully-funded.

The Domestic Auto Manufacturing Conversion Grants program, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act,which was supported by Durbin, Duckworth, and Foster, invests in the domestic production of efficient hybrid, plug-in electric hybrid, plug-in electric drive, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. This program aims to expand manufacturing of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty electrified vehicles and components, and support commercial facilities including those for vehicle assembly, component assembly, and related vehicle part manufacturing.

“The restarting of the Belvidere Assembly Plant is a win for our state, our economy, and union workers. With additional buy-in from the federal government in the form a $334 million award from the Inflation Reduction Act, Belvidere will play a critical role in Illinois' electric vehicle revolution,” said Durbin. “I’ll continue to work with state partners to bring home federal dollars to support this important industry to Illinois.”

“It’s clear Illinois is a leader in manufacturing and EV technology, and I’m so pleased to see this federal support coming to our state to reimagine the Belvidere facility,” said Duckworth. “The future of manufacturing doesn’t mean fewer workers, the future of manufacturing depends on the power of our workforce. With this investment we’re making clear that we can grow jobs in our state while transitioning to a cleaner, greener future, and I’ll keep doing everything I can to bring more federal support back home to Illinois.”

“From the moment the Belvidere Assembly Plant was idled in early 2023, I’ve worked closely with Governor Pritzker and leaders from all levels of government to find a way to get the plant back online and get workers back on the job. After the UAW secured a commitment from Stellantis to reopen the plant, one of my top priorities was ensuring the assembly plant qualified for all possible federal incentives to secure a bright economic future for Belvidere,” Foster said. “In Congress, I was proud to help fund the Domestic Automotive Manufacturing Conversion Grant, which will create 1,500 good-paying UAW jobs, guarantee Illinois' position as a leader in the clean energy economy and, most importantly, ensure the assembly plant remains the beating heart of the Belvidere community for generations to come.”

“Getting the Belvidere Stellantis plant up and running again has been a top priority of mine since coming to Congress,” said Sorenson. “This Domestic Auto Manufacturing Conversion Grant helps transition the plant to become an electric vehicle manufacturing facility so we can create good-paying, union jobs while we invest in a clean energy future. I am grateful to Governor Pritzker for helping us secure this important funding that will help strengthen the local economy and make Northern Illinois a better place to live, work, and start and family.”

As part of the deal struck between United Autoworkers (UAW) deal and General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis last fall, Stellantis agreed to reopen the idled Belvidere plant, retooling the auto plant to produce a midsize truck, establish a parts distribution center, and construct a new electric vehicle battery plant. The plant is expected to restore 1,450 UAW jobs and launch in 2028. Employees at the plant will also see a 25 percent increase in base wages.

In February 2023, Stellantis laid off 1,350 workers at the idled Belvidere Plant. Durbin has continuously shown his support for the laid off or striking autoworkers, joining picket lines at General Motors in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and at the Ford Assembly Plant in Chicago. In September 2023, Durbin took to the Senate floor to urge Stellantis to reconsider the closure of the Belvidere plant, while reminding executives from the Big Three Automakers – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis – that autoworkers deserve better wages as the companies collectively reaped more than $250 billion in profits between 2013 and 2022.

In July 2023, Durbin and Duckworth led a letter alongside U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis calling for a good faith negotiation with striking autoworkers. In the letter, Durbin and Duckworth reiterated that Stellantis should never have closed the Belvidere Assembly Plant and urged Stellantis executives to swiftly reopen the plant.

