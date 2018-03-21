EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County has approximately 174,500 registered voters, and of those, as many as 43,821 voted by Tuesday's statewide primary election cycle.

Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza said those numbers are within “historical norms for a non-presidential election,” estimating as much as 26 percent of Madison County voters took part in Tuesday's primary. Of those voters, 21,777 were Democrats, 20,587 were Republicans, 13 were Green Party members and 1,431 were non-partisan. Ming-Mendoza said there were several contested races across the county on both sides of the partisan isle, but the only major county-wide issue was a one percent sales tax increase for schools, which was voted down by a large margin after its third time placed on the ballot since 2016.

As of now, Ming-Mendoza said all counts are unofficial as the county is awaiting several vote-by-mail ballots, which they legally have to wait up to 10 days to receive. They will be counted as long as they were postmarked before or on March 20. Ming-Mendoza said the numbers will be made official by April 10.

Contested races in the county included races for committee people and county board members. On the Democrat ballot, voters were able to choose between Jayne Mazzotti and Pamella Gronemeyer for 13th Congressional District Committeewoman. As of now, Mazzotti has 55.5 percent of the vote and Gronemeyer has 44.5 percent.

In the 15th Congressional District, five candidates were on the ballot for committeewoman. Vivian Robinson currently has 32.7 percent of the vote, Tonya Loker received 18.3 percent, Rena Elkins Bever received 11.5 percent, Diana K. Douglas received 29.4 percent and Germain Light received 8.1 percent.

Helen Hawkins received 66.2 percent of the vote compared to Randall P. Veissman's 33.8 percent for Madison County Board Member District 16 on the Democrat primary ballot.

In Madison County District 21, Arthur Asadorian currently has a tight lead over Marc A. Griffin with 39.5 percent of the vote compared to Griffin's 38.4. That amounts to Asadorian having 322 votes to Griffin's 313. John Christopher Janek received 22.2 percent of the vote with 181 votes. All are Democrats.

Democrats in Madison County's District 28 seem to have chosen Elizabeth Dalton to move to the Nov. 6 general election. She received 67.2 percent of the votes compared to Alexis Hutt receiving 32.8 percent.

Edwardsville District 16 chose Jack Minner over Alison Lamothe for committee person with 62.9 percent to 37.1 percent.

In Granite City District Six, Asadorian lost to Derek LeMaster for the position of committee person with 47.7 percent of the vote compared to LeMaster's 52.3 percent. In district 23 of Granite City, voters chose Rick Fancher to Darin Kukarola as committee person 73.7 percent to 26.3.

On the Republican side, Dalton Gray has an 80 vote lead on William Markowitz for representative of Madison County District 11 to the county board with 588 to 508 currently. In District 15, Chrissy Dutton leads Michael Ufert, 65.8 percent to 34.2 percent.

On the precinct committee person roster, Jarvis District 10 Republican voters chose Don Weber over Jesse Phelps, 58.6 percent to 41.4 percent. In Edwardsville District Nine, Robert E. Hulme received 61.7 percent of the votes compared to Brad Bolt's 38.3. In Russell District One, Keely Wathan received 51.3 percent of the vote and Delbert J. Henderson III received 48.7 percent.

The county-wide One Cent Sales Tax received 64.8 percent of voters against the measure, with only 35.2 percent in support of the measure.

As for state-wide elections, Democrats in Madison County also followed the state's choice of J.B. Pritzker who received 59.6 percent of the overall votes for the gubernatorial candidate. Pritzker will run against current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner in the Nov. 6 general election. Rauner eked past his primary opponent Jeanne Ives in Madison County and across the state. He received 52.5 percent of the vote compared to her 47.5.

For attorney general, the majority of Madison County Democrats chose former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn with nearly 50 percent of the vote. Republicans chose Erika Harold over Gary Grasso with 55.8 percent of the vote to 44.2 percent.

