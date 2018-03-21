CARLINVILLE – Macoupin County Deputy County Clerk Mike Ruyle reported lower-than-normal voter turnout in his county following Tuesday's Illinois primary elections.

Of the 32,632 registered voters in the county, only 6,672 came out to vote. As many as 3,801 of the ballots cast were for Democrat candidates and 2,827 were cast fro Republicans. This low voter turnout was in spite of two contested county board candidate primaries. Ruyle said Macoupin County Districts One and Four had races for Democrat candidates for county board. There was also a Republican write-in, Christopher Hicks, who appears to have gotten enough votes for inclusion on the Nov. 8, 2018, general election, Ruyle said. As of now, however, vote counts from Macoupin County are unofficial – as vote-by-mail ballots are still being collected and tabulated.

As it stands, in Macoupin County District One, Democrat candidates Roberta Vojas and Michael Tranter are in the lead with 345 and 278 votes respectively. Candidate Donald Brown received 256 votes, making it a close race. Ruyle said voters were asked to select two of the three candidates. The two with the most votes will run against Republican candidate Christopher Cozad in the November general election in yet another pick-two selection.

In Macoupin County District Four, Mark Dragovich is leading the three Democrat candidates with 428 votes. Second-place David Thomas collected 282 votes and John Goldacker had 252 at this time. Again, these counts are still considered “unofficial” by the Office of the Macoupin County Clerk. The two with the most votes after official counts are released will run against Republican write-in Christopher Hicks during the Nov. 6 general election in another pick-two contest.

Like the majority of Illinois, Democrat voters in Macoupin County selected J.B. Pritzker for their gubernatorial candidate, with him getting as much as 61 percent of the vote. Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn was selected as the Democrats' choice to run for Illinois Attorney General, with Quinn getting more than 52 percent of the votes.

Current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was defeated in Macoupin County by his primary opponent Jeanne Ives with a count of her 1,507 votes to his 1,290. Rauner narrowly defeated Ives in the statewide primary.

