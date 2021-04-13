9th Annual Photography Contest to Showcase Illinois Agriculture Now Open; Submit Photos at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encourages young photographers to submit photographs for the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photography Contest. The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“Let’s seek photographs to showcase why Illinois is a leader in the agricultural industry with its rich soil, diversity in products, and millions of acres of farmland,” Frerichs said. “We want to encourage students to grab their cameras, get out, and explore the beauty Illinois has to offer.”

The treasurer’s office will accept electronic submissions for the contest at www.creamofthecropcontest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student is permitted to submit up to two photos by June 24, 2021.

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material, the 2021-2022 Cream of the Crop Calendar and the 2021 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible financial institutions to offer farmers and ag businesses annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read all of the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit our website at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com or contact Teri Whitfield at 217.900.0075.

About the Treasurer

As Illinois State Treasurer, Frerichs is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $38 billion. The portfolio includes $17 billion in state funds, $15 billion in retirement and college savings plans and $6 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital. Frerichs’ office protects consumers by safeguarding more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property, encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, assisting people with disabilities save without losing government benefits, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

