SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday that the statewide death total has topped 3,000 deaths.

IDPH said Illinois now has 3,111 deaths and 2,641 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the past 24 hours. There are 70,873 positive COVID-19 cases in 97 counties.

Madison County has 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 lives lost.

Edwardsville now has an even 100 coronavirus cases, followed by Alton with 64 cases, Granite City with 61 cases, Glen Carbon with 44 cases, Godfrey, Madison and Troy with 17 cases, Wood River and Highland with 10 cases, Bethalto and East Alton with 8 cases.

Macoupin County has 39 positive COVID-19 cases with one death, St. Clair County has 623 cases, 44 deaths, Greene County has three cases and Calhoun County with one case.

This is a synopsis of the last 24-hour deaths:

- Clinton County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,783 specimens for a total of 379,043.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

