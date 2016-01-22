The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Judge William Mudge to the Judicial Conference of Illinois. The conference, which consists of a select number of judges from around the state, is responsible for identifying and suggesting improvements in the administration of justice in Illinois.

Mudge said, “It is a tremendous honor to be asked by the Illinois Supreme Court to serve with some of the most respected judges in the state to work together to find ways to improve our courts, and system of justice.”

Mudge, a former Madison County State’s Attorney, has been named to serve on the Civil Justice Committee of the Judicial Conference. The committee focuses on issues of fair treatment and equal access to all parties in the judicial system and the elimination of barriers that prevent people from fully exercising their legal rights. This includes access to legal assistance and the improving the delivery of justice for those unable to afford lawyers. In addition, the committee works to reduce waste and duplication in the court system.

Some recent issues evaluated by the committee include the development of statewide standardized forms to simplify court procedures and simplify civil legal problems, provide language access services and support, develop training materials and education programs for court officials to assist with interacting with self-represented litigants, expand civil justice data collection and analysis, and monitoring best practices, including less lawyer-intensive and court-intensive solutions to legal problems.

The Judicial Conference consists of 82 judges who serve on a variety of committees and share information on ways to improve the courts.

Mudge has served as a judge of the Third Judicial Circuit since 2010 and is running for retention. Prior to being elected a circuit judge, Mudge was a respected state’s attorney whose office earned a tremendous record of successful prosecutions. Mudge served as state’s attorney for eight years. Prior to that, he worked as an attorney in private practice in Edwardsville and as an assistant state’s attorney.

