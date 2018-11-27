CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Illinois State Scholars. These exceptional students rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors in Illinois and are chosen each year based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

“In this 60th year of the Illinois State Scholar Program, we are proud to announce another class of outstanding students that will lead us into the future,” said Eric Zarnikow, executive director of ISAC. “We congratulate these Scholars on their hard work and accomplishments. Congratulations also and thank you to the families, principals, teachers, counselors, coaches, mentors, and all of the other individuals who not only help our students find the path that will allow them to flourish, but also support them every step of the way.”

While this prestigious designation does not include a monetary award, Illinois State Scholars will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a personalized Certificate of Achievement. Honorees can also download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms, and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others. A complete list of the 2019-20 Illinois State Scholars can be found on ISAC’s website. Note that the Program announces honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.

ISAC encourages all students, including State Scholars, to complete their 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) as soon as possible. The FAFSA is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and most state and institutional financial aid available for any type of postsecondary education, including vocational education, certificates, and two or four year degree programs.

Students and families can get assistance with the financial aid and college-going process by attending a free workshop or presentation by ISAC or one of its partners, or by contacting their local ISACorps member, one of a group of recent college graduates trained to serve as near-peer mentors to assist students and families with college access and financial aid. See studentportal.isac.org/ISACorps. Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal , studentportal.isac.org, for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, and can get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, isac.org/collegeqa, ISAC’s free text messaging service. ISAC also offers assistance through the agency’s call center, 1-800-899-4722 (ISAC).

About ISAC

The mission of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is to help make college accessible and affordable for students throughout Illinois. ISAC provides comprehensive, objective, and timely information on education and financial aid for students and their families—giving them access to the tools they need to make the educational choices that are right for them. Then, through the state scholarship and grant programs ISAC administers, ISAC can help students make those choices a reality. Find us at isac.org and follow us on Facebook (@ILStudentAssistance), Twitter and on Instagram @ISACfinaid.

