SPRINGFIELD– Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Tuesday will announce Operation Purple Heart, an unprecedented mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.

The military honors were submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office for safekeeping and return as part of the Unclaimed Property program, also known as I-Cash or missing money.

The treasurer’s office hopes attention to the upcoming Veterans Day celebrations and tributes will spark a memory or provide a clue so that these medals can be returned. Frerichs’ office has an unparalleled record in returning military honors, especially the Purple Heart.

Treasurer Frerichs announcement on Operation Purple Heart will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Blue Room.

