CARMI - Illinois State Police Zone 7 has requested public's assistance locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Harrisburg woman, Brooke Naylor, pictured above, is described as 5 foot 3 inches and approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Illinois State Police said she was last seen in Harrisburg on March 3, 2019.

Naylor was last known to have her brown dog, a Boxer, with her. Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was located on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop approximately halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brooke Naylor, please contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 384-9945.

