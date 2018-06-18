NOKOMIS - Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is conducting an independent investigation of an officer involved shooting that took place on June 15, 2018, at approximately 7:07 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Sherman Street in Nokomis, Illinois. The Nokomis Police Department requested Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations to assume the investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Nokomis Police Officer was dispatched to a residence on Frederick Street for a disturbance call. The officer arrived and made contact with the complainant outside of the residence. The subject causing the disturbance, later identified as David L. Hicks, a 40-year-old resident of Nokomis, had left the residence on foot prior to the officer’s arrival. The officer then made contact with Hicks in the 100 block of Sherman Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

After making contact with Hicks, the officer perceived actions by Hicks which caused the officer to fear for his life. The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Hicks. Hicks was later pronounced deceased by the Montgomery County Coroner. No officers were injured during the incident and it remains an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police. Once completed, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Montgomery County State?s Attorneys Office for review.

More like this: