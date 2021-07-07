COLLINSVILLE, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Mark Doiron, announces that the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP), Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols, and Roadside Safety Checks (R.S.C) in St. Clair or Madison County during the month of July. These projects are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

OREP allows the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on traffic violations and related compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Safety belt enforcement zones will also be set up to ensure the driver and passengers are buckled up. Beginning February 1, 2012, Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up!

Safety belts are one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles today, estimated to save over 16,000 lives each year. Over half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

The objective of this program is to increase compliance of occupant restraint laws through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement. Greater awareness, acceptance, and use of occupant protection equipment will save many lives.

Officers working NITE patrols will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, not properly buckled up and driving under the influence.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.. If you drive drunk, you will be arrested.

These nighttime patrols are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road and ensuring all vehicle occupants are buckled up.

The ACE patrols allow the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes. Don’t risk losing your license, your car, and your freedom. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. If you drive impaired, law enforcement will arrest you.

A roadside safety check is an effective tool for generating voluntary compliance by the motoring public. The potential to come across these checks encourages motorists to arrange designated drivers, keep their consumption of alcohol within the allowable limits, or not drive a motor vehicle after drinking. Safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

Officers working the R.S.C. will also be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages. This Roadside Safety Check is funded through a grant from the United States Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

