SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) welcomed 18 new troopers today from Cadet Class 147 during a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The new troopers are set to report to seven different troops across the state on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Cadet Class 147 is the 19th cadet class to graduate under Governor JB Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. Since 2019, a total of 530 troopers have joined the ISP.

“On behalf of the State of Illinois, I would like to congratulate Cadet Class 147 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration has prioritized recruitment over the last five years, leading to 530 new troopers, and I am honored to welcome these 18 troopers as they start the next chapter of their career in law enforcement.”

“The Illinois State Police continues to build its ranks with those who embody integrity and service to the community,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP troopers receive extensive training and are held to the highest standards to serve the public with respect. I welcome our newest troopers to one of the greatest law enforcement agencies in the country.”

Cadet Class 147 completed an 11-week Fast Track academy designed for certified police officers who previously graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and had at least two years of full-time experience. The Fast Track program includes physical and classroom instruction, covering topics such as Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, and Juvenile Law.

In addition to the academy training, the new troopers will participate in a 14-week field training program with one-on-one mentoring from Field Training Officers, extending their total training period to 25 weeks. Upon successful completion of the field training program, the troopers will advance to solo-patrol status.

The newly graduated officers will be assigned to the following areas:

- Troop 2 LaSalle/Moline: 1 trooper

- Troop 3 Chicago: 5 troopers

- Troop 4 Peoria: 3 troopers

- Troop 6 Springfield: 3 troopers

- Troop 7 Champaign: 3 troopers

- Troop 8 Collinsville: 2 troopers

- Troop 9 Effingham: 1 trooper

Effective July 1, 2024, new troopers will earn approximately $90,000 in compensation upon graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy. Individuals interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police are encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

