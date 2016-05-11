SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning the public of a phone scam that is currently circulating throughout the state. An individual will call and claim to be associated with the ISP or the “Illinois Police.” The caller will then ask for a donation or advise you there is a warrant out for your arrest and you need to sen money.

The caller ID may say “Illinois Police” or “Illinois State Police.” The phone number associated with the call is usually (618) 855-0185 but phone scammers have the ability to quickly change the phone number that is displayed on caller ID. Citizens should be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of what number is displayed, particularly if threats are made by the caller or they become pushy.

The ISP will never call to solicit money on behalf of the Department or ask you to send money to us for any reason. The ISP encourages those that believe they have been the victim of a phone scam to call (800)243-0618 and report it to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

For information on the different types of phone scams and indicators of phone scams please visit the Illinois Attorney General website or the Federal Trade Commission at:

http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/phonescams.html

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts