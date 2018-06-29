LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, would like to remind motorists to drive sober or designate a driver while celebrating over the 4th of July weekend. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) remains the number one cause of fatal crashes during Independence Day celebrations. Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roadways safe by watching for and arresting intoxicated drivers.

The ISP encourages those attending celebrations where alcohol is being served, to avoid drunk driving altogether. The following tips will help you avoid a tragedy:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

During this holiday weekend, Troopers will focus on identifying “Fatal-4” traffic violations: DUI, Speeding, Seatbelts and Distracted Driving, which are all contributing factors to traffic crash related fatalities.

Speeding increases your chances of losing control of a vehicle and reduces the reaction time to respond to potential hazards. Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so.

Distracted Driving is a nationwide epidemic. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Hands-free or Blue Tooth technology is allowed for a person over the age of 18. Cell phone use of any kind is prohibited in work zones and school zones, unless it’s an emergency call to 911. Please put your cell phone down and be vigilant while driving.

Wearing a seatbelt is the law; buckle up every trip, every time, day or night. Statistics show that 43 percent of crash victims found not wearing their seatbelt suffered serious injury or death. Wearing a seatbelt may save your life.

Remember to drive responsibly and share the road with other drivers. This holiday weekend will be safer and more enjoyable for all if we all work together.

