SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz is reminding motorists to enjoy the holidays responsibly and take the necessary safety precautions to prevent senseless tragedies from occurring.

The ISP will be doing their part to keep Illinois roadways safe by strictly enforcing all laws, with an emphasis on the four most common causes of fatal traffic crashes. “The Fatal Four” includes: DUI, Speeding, Seat Belt, and Distracted Driving. Throughout the holidays, the ISP will conduct extra patrols and roadside safety checks with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the roadways and a goal of reducing traffic crashes. ISP encourages the public to do their part to make travel safe this holiday season. If you will be attending an event where alcohol is being served, please make sure to designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a ride-sharing service.

"Our Troopers will be strictly enforcing all laws, with the goal of ensuring safe travels for all Illinois motorists,” stated Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We are confident voluntary compliance of Illinois traffic laws can lead to a safe and enjoyable holiday season for everyone,” he concluded.

ISP also reminds motorists to drive sober, slow down, keep your eyes on the road and away from cell phones, buckle up, and “Give Them Distance” when approaching flashing lights on the shoulder.

