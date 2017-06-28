LITCHFIELD — Illinois State Police District 18 would like to remind motorists to drive sober or designate a driver while celebrating over the 4th of July. DUI remains the number one cause of fatal crashes during the Independence Day holiday period. The ISP will be stepping up roving patrols and roadside safety checks this holiday weekend to help keep Illinois roadways safe.

The ISP encourages those at celebrations involving alcohol to avoid driving under the influence altogether. The following tips will help keep you from becoming a statistic.

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

Driving under the influence is just one of the “fatal four” violations. Speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a seatbelt are also contributing factors to traffic crash related fatalities.

Speeding increases your chances of losing control of a vehicle and reduces the reaction time to respond to potential hazards. Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so.

Distracted Driving is a nationwide epidemic. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Hands-free or Bluetooth technology is allowed for person over the age of 18. Cell phone use of any kind is prohibited in work zones and school zones, unless it’s an emergency call to 911. Keep your eyes on the road and off the cell phone.

Buckle up every trip, every time, day or night. It’s the law and it may save your life if you’re in a crash. Statistics show that 43 percent of crash victims found not wearing their seatbelt resulted in serious injury or death.

Remember to drive courteously and share the road with other drivers. This holiday weekend will be safer and more enjoyable if we all work together.

