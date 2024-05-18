Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WILLIAMSON COUNTY – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 Commander, Captain Joshua Anderton, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Williamson County during June. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Distracted Driving is doing another activity that takes the driver’s attention away from driving. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: Over 3,000 people annually are killed in crashes involving distracted driving.

Reading a text message can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.

Nearly 1 in every 10 injury crashes involved a distracted driver. Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws. All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or

communication, video streaming, and from browsing the internet.

communication, video streaming, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.

Drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free.

All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.

School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands-free.

It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving

within 500 feet of an emergency scene. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Rock Crown, Skitopel, and More!