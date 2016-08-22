Basketball Game Loss Leads to Donation of Over 330 Book Bags

COLLINSVILLE – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announce the donation of 334 book bags to children in East St. Louis. The book bags were donated on August 18, 2016, at the Samuel Gompers housing complex in East St. Louis, Illinois.

On August 2, 2016, officers from ISP District 11 and Zone 6 attended the East St. Louis National Night Out (NNO). During the NNO event ISP officers participated in a basketball game against residents from the East St. Louis community. Prior to tip-off the ISP team captain promised to donate 300 book bags if the ISP lost the basketball game. The game was lost by the ISP, so ISP employees from around the Metro-East personally purchased new book bags or donated money to assist team ISP with their pre-game commitment.

During the morning hours of August 18, ISP employees set up tables on the basketball court at the Samuel Gompers housing complex to pass out the book bags. Children picked out their favorite book bag and then filled it with school supplies that were purchased with money donated by employees from ISP and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I’m proud of the work these officers are doing to reach the citizens of East St. Louis on a more personal level,” stated Region IV Commander, Major Joseph Kollins. “Their participation in the National Night Out event and their ability to follow through with the donation demonstrates their commitment for building stronger community relations with the citizens of East St. Louis,” he continued.

