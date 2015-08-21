COLLINSVILLE - On Thursday, August 20, 2015, the Illinois State Police, with assistance from the St. Louis City Fire Department, recovered a deceased body from the Mississippi River.

The body, which was located between the Martin Luther King and Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridges, has been identified as August W. Stark, a white male, age 65 of Alhambra.

Sgt. Mark Doiron of the Illinois State Police is asking for the public's assistance in providing information on Stark's prior whereabouts.

If anyone has further information, they are requested to contact Special Agent Bryant Johnson at 618-346-3768 or 618-346-3990.