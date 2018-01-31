DuQuoin, Illinois -- Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 / 22 Interim Commander,

Lieutenant Michael Alvey, announces additional enforcement plans for the upcoming

Super Bowl weekend. ISP Troopers will strictly enforce FATAL-4 moving violations which

include; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance. Additional

emphasis will be placed on impaired driving.

During the 51st Super Bowl weekend, ISP Troopers issued 1,744 FATAL-4 citations

statewide, 195 of which were alcohol related arrests. Two alcohol related crashes

occurred during the 2017 Super Bowl weekend and resulted in two fatalities.

District 13 will be conducting roving patrols in high fatality areas throughout the weekend.

If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over. Also, please be sure to watch for vehicles

parked or sitting on the side of the road with flashing lights. If you see them, move over

if possible, and slow down.

Lieutenant Alvey stated, “I want to encourage everyone to enjoy the big game

responsibly. Please, ensure a sober driver is behind the wheel by planning ahead. And

know that we will be looking. We will have extra patrols in place to deter and apprehend

DUI drivers because one crash is too many.”

Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends.

The ISP is reminding motorists to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and

designating a driver, calling a cab, or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.

Everyone wins if the weekend fatal crash score is zero.

