EDWARDSVILLE – At 11:05 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department requested the Illinois State Police to assume a death investigation occurring within the jail facility.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old John E. Newsome Sr. of Madison, Illinois.

Newsome’s death is believed to be a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

The Illinois State Police continues the investigation and is working with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A future press release will follow after the case is reviewed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

