EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 released the name of the motorcycle driver in the fatal crash at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday at Illinois 157 near Hazel Road as Joshua Renfrow, a 26-year-old male from Collinsville.

The Illinois State Police said according to the preliminary investigation the driver of the motorcycle was southbound on Illinois 157 near Hazel Road. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, causing his motorcycle to leave the roadway to the left traveling into a ditch embankment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The State Police said the driver was ejected and the bike struck several trees. The Madison County Coroner pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

More like this: