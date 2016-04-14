ISP Veterans and Field Recruiters Capitalize on Networking Opportunity to Hire Veterans

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials today welcomed Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) Director Erica Jeffries at ISP Central Headquarters to speak on job opportunities for returning veterans. The informal meeting with Director Jeffries underscores interagency cooperation and the state’s commitment to assist qualified Veterans in their search for employment after serving in the military.

“We owe our service men and women a debt of gratitude for their selfless sacrifice in protecting our freedoms,” said ISP First Deputy Director Chad Peterson. “The ISP proudly extends to Veterans the ability to apply their military service years when applying for a career with the Illinois State Police.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Erica Jeffries was announced as the Director-designate for the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs by Governor Bruce Rauner on January 16, 2015, and was confirmed on March 19th by the Illinois State Senate. An Army veteran and former Blackhawk helicopter pilot, Jeffries comes to the IDVA with over fifteen years of corporate, government, and military experience.

“Law Enforcement is a great next step for transitioning veterans who desire public service as a career. I commend the Illinois State Police for their commitment to hire veterans, thus ensuring a career pathway for our heroes,” said Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Erica Jeffries.

In December 2011, legislation was passed to allow veterans the opportunity to apply to become an Illinois State Police Trooper without having earned a college degree. Those veterans who have been honorably discharged with the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Afghan or Iraqi Campaign Medal, the 11 Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, or the Korean Defense Service Medal by the military or naval services of the United States are eligible to meet the collegiate educational requirement. Since December 2011, the ISP has hired 185 prior military, and 52 of those were combat Veterans.

The ISP Recruitment Unit utilizes the assistance of military veteran ISP officers to attend veteran career fairs, veteran networking events, and partner with organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Veteran Family Readiness Groups with the Illinois National Guard to recruit qualified applicants. These efforts have resulted in a greater dissemination of information regarding the ISP hiring process nationwide.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for future application availability and testing dates.

More like this: