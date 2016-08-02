SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announced today the ISP was awarded with re-accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). CALEA accreditation is a highly prized recognition throughout the law enforcement community and ensures the agency continues to serve Illinois residents with professional excellence.

The annual CALEA conference was attended by hundreds of law enforcement professionals from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in Baltimore, Maryland, last weekend. The Commission is responsible for verifying agencies have met the multitude of standards for re-accreditation consideration. The ISP was awarded the prestigious Accreditation with Excellence Award, exemplifying the Agency’s dedication in maintaining the highest level of professional services to the public and criminal justice community. The award also underscores the Department’s commitment to service and the accreditation process.

“CALEA accreditation is a benchmark of the ISP’s commitment and readiness to keep the citizens of Illinois safe,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. "This award illustrates the hard work ISP employees perform each and every day and their dedication to fulfill our public safety mission.”

Earlier this year, a team of assessors from CALEA examined all aspects of the ISP’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services to verify that the Agency met the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards.

CALEA was established in 1979 as an independent accrediting authority by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriff’s Association, and Police Executives Research Forum. Additional information about CALEA and the accreditation process can be found on their website: www.calea.org.

This is the ninth consecutive accreditation status awarded to the ISP since the initial award on June 15, 1986.

