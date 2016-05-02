MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash in Montgomery County at Illinois 16 and East Bertolino Ave. involving a Nokomis man.

The driver, Justin Gunderson, 31 of Nokomis, died at the scene of an accident that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, with his 1997 GMC Truck.

Gunderson was traveling eastbound on Illinois 16 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

(All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Driving Zero Fatalities To Reality).

