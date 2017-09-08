SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz recognizes the achievement of Trooper Gary “Joe” Anderton for winning a gold medal during his participation in the 2017 World Police and Fire Games. Trooper Anderton competed in and won the gold medal in the 170 – 179.9 Submission Grappling weight class. Submission Grappling is similar to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The 2017 World Police and Fire Games were held in Los Angeles, California, August 6-16. This biennial event drew over 8,000 first responder athletes from 70 countries who competed in 65 events. Trooper Anderton was the only American in his competing class and defeated a Brazilian military police officer to bring home the gold.

“ISP officers are required to maintain minimum physical fitness standards. Trooper Anderton has gone the extra mile to exceed those standards and exemplifies achievement through high personal goals and effort,” stated Director Schmitz. “Trooper Anderton’s commitment to physical fitness is exemplary, and the efforts he put forth in training for this event are to be commended. I am proud of his accomplishments at the Police and Fire Games and honored to have him as a member of the ISP,” continued Director Schmitz.

Along with being a 2017 World champion, Trooper Anderton also won a gold medal in the same event at the 2015 National Police and Fire Games. Trooper Anderton is one of a very small number of athletes who has been both a National and World Submission Grappling champion in the Police and Fire Games.

Trooper Anderton is a 19-year veteran of the ISP and is currently assigned to the Academy Alcohol and Substance Testing Section.

