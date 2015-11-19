SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz, Retired First Deputy Jack S. Garcia, Retired Colonel Scott Giles, and the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation were joined by many active and retired State Police family and friends today during the Illinois State Police Memorial Park Groundbreaking Ceremony on November 12, 2015.

The first phase of construction for the Illinois State Police Memorial Park has been delayed until the first week of December due to inclement weather.

Approximately, 1.5 million dollars are still needed to complete the Memorial Park. A GoFundMe account, has been established to assist in the fund raising efforts https://www.gofundme.com/ISP-Memorial-Park. All funds for the Memorial Park are raised through Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation. To date, significant donors include: State Farm, Motorola, Knights Engineering, Walgreens, AAA, and Berlin Packaging. Various annual events are held throughout the year to supplement the major donations.

