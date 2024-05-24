CARBONDALE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking

Enforcement Bureau arrested six individuals during a two-day human trafficking enforcement operation in the Carbondale area on May 22-23, 2024. The operation was focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

As a result of the operation, each of the following individuals were arrested and charged ith Indecent Solicitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony), Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony), and Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4 Felony).

Marlin Kellum (28) – Murphysboro, IL

Charles Kemp (46) – West Frankfort, IL

Kyler McGee (23) – Anna, IL

Justin Phoenix (29) – Shiloh, IL

Scott Strudwick (35) – Murphysboro, IL

Robert Wilson (32) – Carbondale, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

This operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. Participating in the operation with ISP were the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Centralia Police Department, and Salem Police Department. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation and filed the above-mentioned charges.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor, or services against their will. ISP continues its multifaceted approach toward protecting those most vulnerable with its ongoing statewide human trafficking enforcement operations. The signs of human trafficking can be subtle; to learn more, please visit Recognizing the Signs - National Human Trafficking Hotline.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.

More like this: