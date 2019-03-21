LITCHFEILD - On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police, Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jersey Community Unit School District Bus Garage conducted “Operation Wheels on The Bus”.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"This detail focused on strict enforcement of motorist passing school buses while loading/unloading students," the Illinois State Police said. "It is unlawful to pass a stopped school bus with the stop signal arm extended. A citation for this offense, requires a mandatory court appearance and three-month license suspension!"

More like this:

Aug 6, 2024 - Duckworth: It's Time To Make School Buses Safer For Our Children

Aug 20, 2024 - Alton School District and Illinois Central School Bus Address Transportation Issues

Jul 10, 2024 - Illinois CDL Written Test Now Available in Spanish

Jun 3, 2024 - Edwardsville Receives $400K for Clean School Bus Initiative

May 16, 2024 - Edwardsville Students Invited to Join the Bike Bus

 