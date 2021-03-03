COLLINSVILLE – Dalton Overmark, 20, of Carlinville, will face two counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon after a crime that occurred on February 1, 2021, in Virden.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, the Office of Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison charged Obermark with the above counts.

As it relates to the First-Degree Murder charge, Count 1, Obermark is alleged to, without lawful justification, and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to John Rennie, in that he stabbed John Rennie in the head, neck and chest, with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to John Rennie, a Class M Criminal Felony.

As it relates to the First-Degree Murder charge, Count 2, Obermark is alleged to, without lawful justification, performed an act which caused the death of Rennie, in that he stabbed Rennie in the head, neck and chest, knowing said act creates a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to John Rennie, a Class M Criminal Felony.

As it relates to the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle charge, Count 3, Obermark, a person not entitled to possession of said vehicle, possessed a silver 2015 Kia with Illinois Registration JB62, belonging to Rennie, knowing it to have been stolen, a Class 2 Felony.

As it relates to the Aggravated Battery with a Deadly weapon charge, Count 4, Obermark is alleged to, without lawful justification, committed a battery using a deadly weapon, a knife to stab Rennie in the head, neck and chest, a Class 3 Felony.

The above charges stem from an incident that occurred at 11:54 p.m. on February 1, 2021. Virden Police Department (PD) responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Dye Street, Virden, for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, Virden PD officers made entry to the residence and located the lifeless body of a 58-year-old male. The victim is identified as John Rennie. There was trauma to Rennie’s body that led officers to believe someone had killed him.

Virden Police Department requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 to respond to the scene to initiate a criminal investigation.

Bond on the above charges was set at $1,000,000, 10 percent to apply. Obermark remains in custody at the Macoupin County Jail. The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6, Virden Police Department, Macoupin County Coroner, Macoupin County States Attorney and the Nashville, Tenn. Police Department.

