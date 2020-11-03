ANNA - An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) investigation led to the arrest of Teresa Smith, an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), Choate Mental Health Developmental Center located in Anna, IL. Smith, a 57-year-old female of Pulaski, IL, has been charged with Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony) and Obstructing Justice (Class 4 felony). The Class 3 Felony has a possible sentence of 2-5 years and the Class 4 has a possible sentence of 1-3 years.

On February 5, 2020, the Illinois State Police DII were requested by IDHS staff to investigate a battery allegation by a Mental Health Technician on a resident at Choate Mental Health Development Center. After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, and led by ISP, Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann’s Office issued a summons on October 29, 2020 for Smith with a required appearance date of December 4, 2020 in Union County.

“The dedicated men and women of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are committed to conducting investigations which identify criminal misconduct in state facilities,” stated ISP Colonel Jamal Simington. “It is imperative those who reside and work at these institutions are able to enjoy a safe environment which contributes to the best quality of life, free of any wrongdoing.”

This case has been turned over to the Union County State’s Attorney and no additional information is available for release by ISP.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

