KARNAK, Il. – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announce the arrest of Christie D. Brown, age 31 of Karnak, for Involuntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

On December 28, 2018, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic dispute in Karnak, Illinois. Upon their arrival they discovered that Durial D. King, age 33 of Karnak, had been stabbed. King later died due to the injuries. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department requested investigative assistance from ISP Zone 7.

The investigation revealed that King had been stabbed by Brown during the domestic dispute. On December 29, 2018, Pulaski County State’s Attorney James Flummer charged Brown with one Count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one Count of Aggravated Domestic Battery. Brown is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Brown’s bail has not yet been set.

This is an ongoing case and no further information is available.

