Olney, IL – On September 30, 2020, the U.S Marshals Florida / Caribbean Fugitive Task Force and Walton County, FL Sheriff’s Department officials arrested Rick A. Meador, an 18-year-old male of Olney, IL on a Richland County, IL warrant for First-Degree Murder. The arrest took place at the Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak, FL. Also taken into custody was a 16-year-old female of Olney, IL who was listed as missing and endangered in connection with the Olney murder investigation.

On September 6, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials were requested by the Olney Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney, Illinois. An adult male, later identified as Kyle M. Johnson, a 19-year-old from Olney, IL, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Through information gathered during the investigation led by ISP DCI Zone 8, a suspect was developed, and an arrest warrant for First-Degree Murder issued through the office of Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley Vaughn for Meador. Bond for the warrant was set at $500,000, 10% to apply. Meador is currently being held in the Walton County, FL jail awaiting extradition. The 16-year-old juvenile female was taken into protective custody by the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted by the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, ISP District 12 Patrol, ISP District 13 Patrol, and the United States Marshals in this investigation. No additional information will be released by the ISP. Any further inquiries should be addressed to the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.

