DONGOLA, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 was requested to investigate a shooting which occurred on Interstate 57 near exit 24 at approximately 3:30 A.M on August 14, 2020. Initial information revealed a vehicle had been struck several times by gunfire and three occupants were injured. All three occupants are males from Cario, IL. The ages of the males are 18, 28, and 31. All three occupants were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 (Ext: 1207). Callers can remain anonymous.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Alton Fire, Others, Battle Serious Blaze At 1900 Block Of Alby

Sep 16, 2023 - Alton Man, Two Others, Die In Two-Vehicle Crash On Illinois Route 4

Aug 10, 2023 - Suspect Uses False Name: 'High-Risk Stop Results In Arrest Of Man On Multiple Charges

Jun 6, 2023 - Woman Transported By Helicopter To St. Louis Hospital After Shooting At Rent-A-Center In Alton

Jun 22, 2023 - $750,000 Cash Bond Only: St. Louis County Attorney's Office Issues Assault Charges Against Woman

 