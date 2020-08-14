Illinois State Police Investigate Shooting On Interstate 57 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DONGOLA, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 was requested to investigate a shooting which occurred on Interstate 57 near exit 24 at approximately 3:30 A.M on August 14, 2020. Initial information revealed a vehicle had been struck several times by gunfire and three occupants were injured. All three occupants are males from Cario, IL. The ages of the males are 18, 28, and 31. All three occupants were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Article continues after sponsor message Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 (Ext: 1207). Callers can remain anonymous. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip