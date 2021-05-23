RED BUD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 7 Investigations was requested by the Red Bud Police Department (RBPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the RBPD.

On May 23, 2021, at approximately 1:38 a.m., Red Bud police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive in Red Bud, Illinois. A preliminary investigation has revealed a Red Bud police officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect. The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been discharged at this time. During the incident, a second Red Bud police officer discharged his firearm, which resulted in the death of the suspect.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP Zone 7 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation. No additional information will be released at this time by ISP Zone 7. Please contact Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker with any further inquiries at jwalker@randolphco.org.

More like this: