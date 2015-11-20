Menard Inmate Charged with Solicitation of Murder for Hire and Solicitation of Murder

PICKNEYVILLE - On November 10, 2015, Perry County State’s Attorney Office charged Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) inmate Jon Mettler, age 50, with Solicitation of Murder for Hire and Solicitation of Murder. Mettler allegedly tried to hire another person to execute his ex-wife.  

The charges result from an investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigations. Both charges are Class X Felonies with Solicitation of Murder carrying a 15-30 year sentence and Solicitation of Murder for Hire carrying a 20-40 year sentence.

Mettler is currently serving a 15 year sentence at Menard Correctional Center for Residential Burglary. Mettler was housed in the Pickneyville Correctional Center at the time of the offenses. He is scheduled to appear before a Perry County judge on December 1, 2015, at 10:00 a.m.

No further information is available.

