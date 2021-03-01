SPRINGFIELD - On October 20, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 4 was requested by the Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) of Morgan County to investigate the alleged battery of a two-month-old infant. A thorough investigation was conducted by ISP Zone 4, and reports were forwarded to the Morgan County State's Attorney for review.

On February 25, 2021, Joseph E. Wardell of Murrayville, Illinois, turned himself into Morgan County authorities and was booked on an Aggravated Battery of a Child charge (Class 3 Felony). Wardell posted 10% of his $10,000 bond and was released. Wardell’s initial court appearance is set for March 30, 2021, in Morgan County, where formal charges are expected to be filed by the Morgan County State's Attorney. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.

More like this: