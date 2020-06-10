COLLINSVILLE – At 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the East St. Louis Police Department received a call of shots fired with multiple victims at the John De Shields Housing complex in East St. Louis, Illinois.

East St. Louis Police requested the assistance of Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit in reference a 14-year-old male gunshot victim who had died as a result of his injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also injured in this incident were a 3-year-old female and a 16-year-old male who was treated for gunshot wounds and released from regional hospitals.

No additional information is being released at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

More like this:

2 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

Sep 12, 2023 - St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office Files 15 Charges In Zone 6 Enforcement

Aug 15, 2023 - St. Clair State's Attorney's Office Files 28 Charges In PSEG Cases

Sep 14, 2023 - Man Sentenced to 405 Months in Fed Prison for Attempted Sex Crimes Against a Minor

Aug 4, 2023 - 15-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder In East St. Louis Case

 