Collinsville, IL – On March 12, 2021, at approximately 12:44 A.M., the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 6 was requested by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 300 block of North 70th Street, East Saint Louis, IL. A 49-year-old male from East Saint Louis, IL was pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is being led by ISP DCI – Zone 6 with the assistance of the East Saint Louis Police Department and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

