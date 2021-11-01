Illinois State Police Investigate Homicide In Alexander County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

KLONDIKE - On Oct. 30, 2021, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Alexander County Sheriff's Department to investigate a homicide which had occurred along Route 3 in Klondike, IL. Stanley Mech, 61-year-old male of Cairo, IL, was found deceased inside his vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 (Ext. 1207). The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.