SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) Investigative Support Unit (ISU) and the Macoupin County States Attorney Jordan Garrison charged Concealed Carry License (CCL) Instructor Terry Lumma, a 60-year-old female of Shipman, with Forgery (Class 3 Felony) and Providing False Conceal Carry Weapon (CCW) Certification (Class A Misdemeanor).

“The Illinois State Police takes these types of allegations seriously and will investigate those who attempt to defraud the system and bring them to justice,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police, Firearms Services Bureau, continuously strive to protect and maintain the integrity of the FOID and CCL.”

In December 2020, the ISP FSB received a complaint against Lumma. The complaint stated Lumma was not teaching the CCL classes according to the CCL Act 430 ILCS 66/75 (ilga.gov). After a five-month investigation, the FSB investigators found evidence to support the allegations of the complaint. The case was presented to the Macoupin County States Attorney Jordan Garrison, who made the determination to file criminal charges. Lumma was charged with Forgery and Providing False CCW Certification. Lumma was mailed a Notice to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Macoupin County courthouse on June 23, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.

Due to this investigation, the ISP FSB determined that all the concealed carry certification courses hosted by Lumma, failed to satisfy the mandatory requirements for concealed carry firearm training set forth in the CCL Act. As a result, training certificates issued to over 200 students by Lumma and submitted to the ISP as part of their CCL application have been deemed invalid. All of these students were sent letters notifying them of their status and are being provided a grace period of 60 days from receipt of the letter to complete the requirements for a new, valid CCL. During the 60-day period, the ISP will deem the CCL holder as valid, if the CCL is otherwise in good standing.

In accordance with Section 75 of the Firearm Concealed Carry Act, 430 ILCS 66/75, qualified instructors are required to teach all applicants, who are not eligible for prior training credit, a minimum of 16 hours of instruction approved by the Illinois State Police prior to issuing an Illinois Concealed Carry License Training Certification.

The ISP FSB provides a list of CCL frequently asked questions: IL Firearm Applicant Portal (ispfsb.com).

