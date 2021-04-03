COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested by the Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

ISP said: "At approximately 7:04 p.m. on April 1, 2021, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) along with the Brighton Police Department (BPD), responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 100 block of North Street, Brighton. The caller, later identified as James A. Iler, 47-year-old male of Brighton, allegedly made an alarming statement on the call to the police that warranted a response to check on the Iler’s well-being.

"Three Macoupin County Sheriff's Office deputies along with one Brighton Police Department officer responded to the scene. Officers on scene spent approximately 50 minutes talking to Iler. During the incident, Iler allegedly charged at one of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office deputies while armed with a knife. In fear for his life, the Macoupin County Sheriff's deputy fired two shots at Iler and Iler fell to the ground. CPR was administered by the officers but unfortunately, Iler succumbed to his injuries on scene. No officers were injured during the incident."

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

